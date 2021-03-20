Editor, the Advocate:
Michael Cloud, I need you to explain your “no” vote to award Capitol police officers who defended our capitol on Jan. 6th. You say “back the blue,” yet when it mattered most, you said no. The men and women serving as Capitol police are responsible for the safety and security at your place of employment. We, the voters of the 27th congressional district need to terminate your employment in 2022. There is no justification for voting alongside the likes of Gaetz, Taylor-Green and Gohmert. It’s time for a real leader to represent us. November 2022 is coming, I won’t forget and I will work to let more voters know.
Rose Saucer, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.