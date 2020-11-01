Editor, the Advocate:
I would like to send a big “thumbs-up” to the City of Victoria crew members: Santos, Gabriel, and Ernest. They were assigned to my call regarding issues with water/sewer at my residence. Some people might say, “It’s their job,” however, it is more than that. They worked in the heat as they usually do and I’m sure a lot in the cold weather without complaints. Mr. Santos was so attentive to my dilemma and showed me where the issues were in order to get the information correctly to a plumber.
I would like to commend these gentlemen along with the City of Victoria lady answering the service call named Molly for the professionalism and kindness. We need more people like you in the world who are making a person’s day and don’t even realize it.
Recently, George Zbranek, Abiel Ramos, and Alberto Cervantes with Development and Permitting/Utilities came to assist in my dilemma regarding my residence. They go above and beyond without getting proper recognition for all they do daily. I am grateful for City of Victoria having such great employees with enthusiasm to assist in solving residents’ issues as soon as they can. Mr. Santos came out to assist these gentlemen as well as he was with the original city crew days before. Also, a huge thank you to the ladies at the Utility Billing Office and the other smiling ladies assisting me at Development and Permitting Center. You make it worthwhile to visit your office when in need.
Gracie Mendoza, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.