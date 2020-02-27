Editor, the Advocate:
Jimmy has been our constable in Precinct 2 for 23-plus years. He has served our community in many ways. Having lived in Precinct 2 since 1953, it’s no surprise he treats this community like family. He is a visible presence, addressing concerns with fairness, honesty and integrity. He handles issues that arise quickly in rural areas before they can pose hazards to the community. Jimmy patrols our small school district and our neighborhood, being available 24/7.
He has more than 50,000 hours of on-the-job, hands-on experience and more than 400-plus hours of continuing education (classroom training). He is a certified Master Peace Officer.
There is no substitute for his experience. His experience and job performance is what has kept him as our Constable for 23-plus years. I personally would like to see him continue to watch over and protect our community. He is a good man that truly cares. I trust in his abilities, he has seen it all. I am a firm believer that experience speaks louder than any words spoken.
I have been a resident of Precinct 2 for 24 years, and I wholeheartedly endorse incumbent James Calaway, county constable for Precinct 2.
Missy Yearwood, Victoria
