Editor, the Advocate:
I’ve lived in Victoria County all my life. Most people I’ve known from my generation and younger have said the same thing – there’s nothing here in Victoria. That is certainly true when comparing and contrasting it with larger cities, but it does seem like there should be more.
We are known as being the Crossroads area because we are somewhat equidistant to four of the major cities in this state. Why don’t we have more development? Why do the number of businesses seem to shrink? Why is it that smaller towns in the surrounding counties seem to have much nicer parks than we have? Where does our tax money go?
My family and I went to the Texas Zoo recently and the drive through Riverside Park and the Zoo itself was just depressing. People here in Victoria will lament “The War on Christmas,” but how much does Victoria even decorate when the holidays do come around?
Cuero, for example, puts some money into their decorating and people come from out of town to see their Christmas lights and their Christmas in the Park celebrations. Victoria will shut down downtown and spend a lot of money on Bootfest, but even the newspapers report losses from them.
No, I’m not qualified to comment on our local economy, but I think most people can understand that some things are worth spending money on and some are not. An example of something worth spending money on is our schools. A middle school lunch in Victoria is about $3 per meal. It doesn’t sound like much especially when thinking that for a week a child can pay $15 a week to eat lunch. Those numbers add up quickly, especially if you’re at the poverty line and have multiple kids.
There are plenty of school districts that have free breakfast and lunch programs for kids, especially since for some kids those may be the only good meals they ever have. What can anyone possibly have against using county money to feed our kids? Where is our tax money going? To tax breaks for businesses? To construction on the same streets over and over while streets in poorer neighborhoods get ignored for years?
If Victoria County would spend a little more on the schools and on making our surroundings a little more pleasant, then the people who live here may enjoy their quality of life more.
Eric Garcia, Victoria
