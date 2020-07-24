Editor, the Advocate:
I am in favor of keeping the statue on the square.
As an individual, I have looked at him as one that has gone through something horrible and he made it. He has courage and walks continuously to a new beginning.
Maybe he was a frontiersman, discovering new lands: maybe he had survived a fight with Indians or a fight at Goliad or some place else. It really doesn’t matter any more, he survived and he’s ready to go home or to start over in a new land.
To me his represents courage and determination. What ever he went through he is not giving up. He takes one step forward, encouraging us to do the same thing after going through rough times.
Keep moving forward, don’t look back.
After living in Victoria for about 60 years, I only read the plaque on the back last year. I would not have known he was a confederate soldier but for the plaque. I see no reference to the confederacy on him or elsewhere but the plaque. As I read that he was a confederate soldier I also learned that an Italian artist made him. I was proud to learn the statue that stands for courage to me, is also part of the country I’m from, Italy and the Macaroni Rail emigrants that came to this wonderful city to prosper and raise our families.
Eyvon Magnia, Victoria
