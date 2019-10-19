Editor, the Advocate:
What is the city of Victoria Parks and Recreation Department doing sponsoring a street dance to benefit the Calhoun County Humane Society and an out-of-state children’s hospital? The citizens of Victoria pay their salaries. They should put their efforts into putting on events that benefit Victoria charities.
Mary Virginia Jacobs, Victoria
