Shortly we will be having the election for mayor and for city council. I believe we have two outstanding candidates for these offices in Jeff Bauknight for mayor and Duane Crocker for city council. I have known both of these men for a number of years and have found both of them to be outstanding leaders and citizens of Victoria. It is not often that we have such good choices for our local government offices. I urge everyone to vote in the upcoming election and ask that they cast their vote for Jeff Bauknight and Duane Crocker.
Robert Houston, Victoria
