Editor, the Advocate:
As a fourth generation Victorian with more than a 50 year span of working experience in the fields of municipal and county law-enforcement, service as Victoria County’s elected District Attorney, and as a private attorney who practiced criminal law until retirement, I have a very deep community oriented interest in the outcome of the rapidly approaching run-off election for our next sheriff of Victoria County.
My wife, Connie Minatre Filley, and I are voting for Justin Marr in the runoff for sheriff and our reasoning is quite simple.
Justin’s real-life, day-in and day-out, working experience as an actual deputy sheriff for Victoria County for the last 22-plus years is an extremely valuable commodity that can only be learned, and earned, by actually living it every day, as he has done.
When we vote in the runoff election that will determine who our next sheriff will be, I feel fortunate that we have a candidate who has devoted his entire professional career serving in the “trenches” of law enforcement on a daily basis for these many years. In my opinion, this will allow Justin to make the hard decisions required of the difficult job of serving the law enforcement needs of this community that we all love.
Please take the time to vote in the runoff election which begins with early voting on Monday, June 29th through Friday, July 10th and regular voting on Tuesday, July 14th.
George J. Filley III, Victoria
