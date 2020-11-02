Editor, the Advocate:
Sandy and I would like to thank all the people in the Victoria Fire Department and EMS for their timely reaction which literally saved my life on the 31st of July at about 9 a.m. They responded to our 911 call at Victoria Regional Airport where I had suffered extreme trauma from an accident. Due to their professionalism and timely response I’m still alive and making a slow recovery. I want everyone involved to know we are extremely grateful for their response and their professionalism in everything they did in my time of need.
Peter and Sandy Spradling, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.