Editor, the Advocate:
It infuriates me when people take advantage of the elderly and bilk money out of them. On Thursday, May 28, a man knocked on the door of my 85-year-old mother, offering to put asphalt on her gravel driveway. This is a lady who had a fall a few months back resulting in some bleeding in her brain. She requires help with her medication and has difficulty carrying on a conversation. The price on the proposal was per square foot with no total given. The asphalt was laid the next day, Saturday, May 29th. These are the facts:
- There was no address listed on the receipt from the paving company.
- The phone number that was provided is disconnected.
- She was told the area was 3,000 square feet.
- The total they gave her equaled 3,446 square feet.
- The actual area is 1,541 square feet.
- The paperwork showed a warranty for one year and five years on tar and chip.
- They broke the water line at the meter.
- The men in charge gave their names.
- The check was made payable to the foreman and was cashed by the foreman.
I called the paving company in Houston. Human resources there said none of these men have ever worked for them. I was also told they have been contacted several times regarding cases like this in Victoria and “There are some gypsies in Victoria that must have stolen the magnetic signs off our trucks and are going around doing this.”
My mother was charged more than double the amount she should have been, and paid for a warranty from a company that doesn’t exist. She initially spoke with them because she thought it was about repairing the broken electric pole in the back of her yard. Please be aware, and don’t be scammed.
Janet Hermes, Victoria
