Editor, the Advocate:
The election for constable is quickly approaching, spurring me to share an experience I feel is important that others be aware of.
Upon being placed in the position of constable, Aaron Burleson came by my house, introduced himself, provided contact information and assured me he was here to keep watch and that his full-time job would not impede his ability to perform his duties. I make regular calls concerning the high number of speeders through the area, especially in front of the school.
Weeks passed, no constable or reduction in speeders. Others noted not seeing him. I called him, reached voicemail, never received return call.
Later, my daughter was again almost T-boned by a speeder, I called leaving a less pleasant voicemail. He called back im mediately, showing no concern for what had just happened. Burleson was defensive and disrespectful, never asking any questions about the issue. No concern shown that my daughter could have lost her life, giving excuses why he wasn’t more present in Inez. Burleson informed me that he would block my number, hanging up on me.
An elected position, the constable works for the people. An employee who conducts himself in such manner typically gets fired.
Does this constable’s full-time job prevent him from fulfilling his duties to all of Precinct 4?
Maybe it’s time to vote in his opponent. Harbour Holliday is willing to make patrolling the full precinct, a full-time job and should be given the opportunity to do the job we so desperately need done.
Kathleen Thiele, Inez
(0) comments
