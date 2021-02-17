Editor, the Advocate:
Voting is important. Your vote counts. Your vote is your voice. These are the words we hear when election time arrives. But here is what they don’t tell you. I have been blessed that the individuals I voted for made it into office. I voted for them because I believed that they would make a difference and hear me out when a problem arises. Unfortunately, I was wrong. I have some issues that need to be resolved but the individuals voted in will not help me. I have contacted the Sheriff Department and have tried to schedule a meeting with the new Sheriff in office. In response, I am always told that he doesn’t have a space or time for me.
When I try to schedule a meeting with the District Attorney, her assigned officer tells me that he will call me in two weeks. I voted for the DA because as a woman, I felt that she would have more understanding and be willing to help. Well, it has been more than two weeks. It has been two months and the assigned officer still hasn’t contacted me to set an appointment.
It is these no responses that have me questioning if my vote really matters. Why won’t anybody hear me? I thought my vote was my voice but when I have an issue, all I receive is silence and the run-around. I really hope and pray that I will be heard. This is stressful for my family and myself. We believe in voting and the system, but right now it is failing us. So why should I waste my time to vote when they cannot offer their time to hear me? Thank you for reading my letter to the editor.
Proverbs 29:2 — When the righteous increase, the people rejoice, but when the wicked rule, the people groan.
MaryElva Sierra, Victoria
