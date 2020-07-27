Editor, the Advocate:
The "Great Debate" should not be about statues. They do not determine how a culture of people is treated. So quit blaming them.
The two most important qualities that people have are reputation and integrity. Those, not the color of skin, determine how far you go in life.
Martin Luther King did it the best. He proved that we can all work together and that we are all the same. He didn't demand that statues be torn down nor did he deface our historical markers.
What changes how people view you is your behavior and attitude. Skin color should have nothing to do with it, but it becomes part of it when a specific culture makes demands because they think statues will change how they're treated. It is about taking responsibility for your own actions and behavior.
Look at what has happened since the BLM movement has started. All the rest of the world sees is a culture demanding their way through violence. Instead of improving relationships, what is it doing to them?
It's no different than a batterer and a victim. One person demanding respect through intimidation and violence, expecting the other person to submit.
So, if you want to be treated like everyone else, then earn the respect of others through building good reputations and having integrity not tearing down our history. That is what created the great nation we are today. At least that is an option you have in America.
Shirley B. Johnson, M.Ed., LBSW, LPC, Stable Life Counseling Center, Victoria
