Editor, the Advocate:
I am an employee at Retama Manor. It’s the nursing home that was written about in an article in this paper on Easter weekend. The story broke Friday night online and was printed in Saturday’s paper on the front page. We received so much hatred from phone calls and online comments. Some commenters made us out to be dirty, uncaring and just plain incompetent.
A lot of that hatred has subsided, and we have received a lot of support since, but it brings up an interesting topic for discussion and that is the generally low opinion that people tend to have about nursing homes.
Hospital employees are often considered the most prestigious and they are certainly incredibly special individuals, but we at the nursing home are the lower dregs of the healthcare system it seems.
I understand that to many it seems like we are just “warehousing old people” until they die. For those whose family never comes to see them or only come when they need something, that certainly seems true. To blame the employees for this situation is ignorant though since this global pandemic could not be stopped by the WHO, CDC or any of the developed countries in the world. We don’t work here because we couldn’t cut it at the hospital. I did work at the hospital and several nurses that I work with have had other jobs there as well.
I can’t speak for all my fellow long-term care workers, but I do it because I like being able to get to know my patients. At the hospital, we may have a patient for a matter of days, weeks or possibly months. At the home, we have the same people for years. We get to know them personally and their families.
We do what we can to make their days as happy as we can and when they do pass away, we feel it. To think that we don’t care and that we are not trying to protect them is offensive. They are our friends at the very least. Why would we to harm our friends?
Eric Garcia, Victoria
