Editor, the Advocate:
As a retired highway patrol captain with the Texas Department of Public Safety and former Victoria Police Officer with over 26 years of experience, and as an honorably retired military veteran, I would like to take this opportunity to endorse Melissa Rendon Wasicek for the position Victoria County sheriff in the upcoming 2020 Victoria County sheriff’s election.
I have known Melissa for over 28 years and have had the pleasure of working with her on numerous occasions. I can say without reservation that she has every quality and characteristic to be the leader she has proven to be, not only in the law enforcement community, but within the Victoria County community as well.
Melissa’s time, tenure and experience as a dispatcher, police officer, deputy and detective/investigator with the Victoria Police Department and Victoria County Sheriff’s Office have been exceptional throughout her time. These qualities have allowed her to earn the respect of many she has worked with and lived amongst.
As a female officer starting her career in the mid-’90s, she has met many obstacles and challenges, yet prevailed over each one; an unequivocal display of “true grit.”
When you vote for Melissa Rendon Wasicek for Victoria County sheriff, you can count on a person driven in developing, focused on helping and efficient in creating a department committed to community first.
Vote Melissa Rendon Wasicek for Victoria County sheriff.
Capt. Pete Amador, TXDPS, retired, Kyle
