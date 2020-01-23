Editor, the Advocate:
You may have received a mailer from Dale Fowler, a Victoria County Sheriff candidate. It reads “it’s time for a new Sheriff to continue that tradition.” It refers to the “tradition” that Sheriff O’Connor has established. It also indicates that “favoritism has no place in the Sheriff’s Office.” As a 25-year employee of the Sheriff’s Office I can tell you, favoritism is alive and well within its walls and under its current leadership. If Fowler has vowed to “continue” O’Connor’s traditions, the good ol’ boy network will obviously continue to flourish.
Justin Marr is a dedicated employee of the Sheriff’s Office. He has 20 years service with experience in Detention, SWAT and Enforcement. He holds the rank of sergeant and currently is a leader assigned to the patrol function. He has been with the office through good times and bad; through personnel shortages; income disparity and never considered leaving as some have. He comes from a family that is dedicated to service to the community, and it is my belief that he will fulfill the duties of the office to the best of his ability.
I am publicly endorsing Justin Marr for Sheriff. He will surround himself with those individuals that are experts in their respective fields. His tenure in enforcement gives him the insight to the law enforcement needs of the county that no other candidate possesses.
Your vote in March is critical. I urge you to vote for Justin Marr.
Lt. Gary Lytle, VCSO, Retired, Victoria
