Editor, the Advocate:
I read with resentment the opinion column by James Quintero published on April 13 comparing political spending to “drunken sailors.”
Retiring as a senior chief petty officer with 22 years of service, I call on Mr. Quintero to publicly apologize to all the men and women who currently serve and have served in the past.
I wonder how many extended deployments, missed birthdays, kid’s special events and holidays he has experienced.
Dean Harwell, Victoria
