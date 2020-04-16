Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

I read with resentment the opinion column by James Quintero published on April 13 comparing political spending to “drunken sailors.”

Retiring as a senior chief petty officer with 22 years of service, I call on Mr. Quintero to publicly apologize to all the men and women who currently serve and have served in the past.

I wonder how many extended deployments, missed birthdays, kid’s special events and holidays he has experienced.

Dean Harwell, Victoria

