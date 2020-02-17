Editor, the Advocate:
To the citizens of Victoria County: Please allow me to share a few words on behalf of veteran law enforcement officer and retired Lieutenant Jeff Meyer. I have known and have worked with Lt. Meyer for a large part of his law enforcement career. Jeff was involved with investigating several major criminal cases over the span of his career and was accepted to the Sheriff’s S.W.A.T. Team where he served for years participating in some of the most dangerous operations in law enforcement. As Lieutenant, Jeff commanded and supervised all criminal investigators and patrol officers within the Victoria County Sheriff’s Operations Unit. I am indeed honored to have worked with and under the direct supervision of Lt. Jeff Meyer which included S.W.A.T. and saw firsthand Jeff’s hard work, often coming in early and staying late. Victoria County is fortunate to have such a candidate as Jeff Meyer with such valuable experience earned in his 36 years of full time service. Jeff not only has the most experience of any candidate, it comes complete with courage, integrity, and knowledge in the highest level. I submit to the voting public of Victoria County and Precinct No. 1 that Jeff Meyer has earned the respect of many law enforcement officers and community stakeholders within the region. VOTE Jeff Meyer, Constable of Precinct #1. “The Right Man, at the Right Time, for the Right Reason.”
Capt. Abel Arriazola, Retired, Goliad
