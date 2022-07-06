Editor, the Advocate:
If you get a bang out of reading hysterical nonsense, then read what pro-abortion rights activists are saying about the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision which reversed Roe v. Wade.
Justice Blackmun created the “right” to abortion out of thin air, basing Roe on two flat-out lies. One is that we do not know when human life begins – only theologians and philosophers can figure that out.
The truth is quite different: “It is scientifically correct to say that human life begins at conception,” said Dr. Micheline Matthews-Roth, Harvard Medical School.
Want more detail? “It is the penetration of the ovum by a spermatozoan and resultant mingling of the nuclear material each brings to the union that constitutes the culmination of the process of fertilization and marks the initiation of the life of the new individual,” according to Human Embryology, 3rd Ed. Bradley M. Patten. (New York: McGraw Hill, 1968.)
Roe’s other lie is that laws prohibiting abortion are of recent origin. As Dobbs points out, this is nonsense. When the 14th Amendment was ratified, most states had laws protecting the unborn. Abortion was a common law crime going back to at least the 13th Century.
There never was any Constitutional right to abort one’s child. All that Dobbs did was return the issue of abortion to the state legislatures. Those who believe in “our democracy” can only applaud, no matter where they stand on abortion.
“Abortion is women’s health care!” goes the cry. A study of 2.4 million women who gave reasons for their abortions discovered only 1.14% listed “health.” Every state that restricts abortion makes an exception for the life of the mother. This is a nonproblem. The vast majority of abortions are simply elective surgery for a condition that resolves itself within nine months.
“There is not adequate social help for single mothers!” the pro-aborts cry. In fact, there are thousands of crisis pregnancy centers all across the U.S., including one in Victoria. Almost all Catholic parishes have a Project Gabriel chapter to help pregnant women. These organizations get little or nothing in support from those who call themselves “pro-choice.” If you are concerned about this, help them financially.
The drum roll of hysterical nonsense goes on and on. But always keep this in mind: every time the “right” to abortion is exercised, an innocent life is taken. That is a scientific fact.
Terry Breen, Goliad
