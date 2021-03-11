Editor, the Advocate:
In trying to find an appropriate word to describe the political/social condition of the U.S. of A. in the last year, I stumbled upon the word imbroglio (a total mess).
In the presidential election last November, a large number of people voted against candidates by voting for that candidate’s opponent as I did. I voted for Trump not because I liked his persona but because I liked his accomplishments and Biden scared me. After 40-plus executive orders by Biden, my fears were realized. Trump had the right message but was the wrong messenger.
Here are a few more observations and predictions:
- The chances that President Biden finishes his 4-year term is zero. He is just a shell of his former self and has had two brain surgeries in the 1980’s for aneurysms and has chronic atrial fibrillation. Harris will be the incumbent president in 2024.
- The majority of systemic racism I presently see is directed against white Americans. We are told that whites are born racist, that if a person voted for Trump they need to be deprogrammed and deplatformed. If you look at the elections of President Obama (by large margins twice) and the recent election of Vice President Harris, a heck of a lot of white folks had to have voted for those individuals since blacks are only 13+% of our population.
- We are requiring negative COVID-19 tests for travelers flying into the U.S. but are allowing people to walk across our southern border and enter our country with positive tests and without forced and verified quarantines.
- Most of the children crossing our border have not had their complete childhood immunizations. Measles is among the most contagious childhood diseases and requires a herd immunity of 90%+ for population control. You take the risk of measles coming in across our southern border and put that with large numbers of resident American children who have missed their usual immunization schedule because of COVID-19 induced obstacles and couple that with those American parents who refuse to vaccinate their children and you may be looking at epidemics of childhood diseases.
- The recently passed COVID-19 Relief Bill will have an inflationary effect which will be felt in the near future. Watch your gas prices and interest rates.
The next few years are going to be very interesting to say the least.
Carleton K. Thompson Jr., Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.