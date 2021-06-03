Editor, the Advocate:
Righteousness exalts a nation, Proverbs 13:34. What is this righteousness? Alexis deTocqueville observed many things that brought the United States to such stature early in its history, prominent was the influence of Christianity.
Some observations he noted, "from the earliest immigrants politics and religion are an alliance which has never been dissolved," "the sovereign authority is religious." He also noted that Christianity wasn't directly involved politically, rather it influenced government through its influence on domestic life. This agrees with the prevailing sentiment of the Founding Fathers that our system of government could only last with a religious and moral citizenry.
Who is this God of Christianity? In the Bible He is described in many facets, love, righteousness, justice, mercy, father and a God of covenant. I think of two that He made with Himself. No person has to perform any ritual or sacrifice to validate them and because He cannot lie, these covenants cannot be annulled. One is described in Genesis 15 when God covenanted before Abram and Israel was birthed. All Abram had to do was believe, by that it was accounted to Him as righteousness. The other was the new covenant sealed by the sacrifice of Jesus Christ to all the world. All anyone has to do is believe and accept the forgiveness offered by that sacrifice.
The last manifests His love. Has any other god sacrificed himself? In Isaiah 9 and 10, four times, when God is foretelling the destructions that are coming, He states, His anger is not turned away, but His hand is stretched out still. While we were His enemies and sinners He still died for us so that we could have hope beyond this earthly existence and live a life that honors Him. In the midst of all the turmoil in the world today, take hold of His outstretched hand and believe God and have it accounted to you as righteousness, His divine influence through us will bring order back into this nation.
Anthony J. Corte, Victoria
