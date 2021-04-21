Editor, the Advocate:
Driving through Riverside Park and seeing how well maintained and beautiful it is makes you want to say “job well done.” That is until you get to the empty pond that is an eyesore that needs to be eliminated. Come on city officials, either spend the money to fix it or fill it with dirt and put up picnic tables. The ugly fence around it with all the signs just brings more attention to it. Wonder how many parents have to explain where the water is to the kids?
Tommy Tucker, Victoria
(1) comment
The city is working on it. There is foundation issues and more that need to be done that has been slowed due to funding and COVID.
