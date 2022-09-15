Editor, the Advocate:
This year is rapidly approaching the busy season of patriotic holidays such as Veterans Day, Pearl Harbor Day, POW/MIA Recognition Day, Gold Star Mom and Families Day, when we proudly display or carry our American flag in parades and at our homes.
Do you know the rules of etiquette for our flag? When do you salute the flag? If former military, a military salute or hand-over-heart salute, may be rendered. How do you properly display it, what to do if you have other flags flying with our flag? Can you fly your flag at home at night? All these questions and more are answered at the www.military.com/flag-day/flag-ettiquette-dos-and-donts.html website.
I look forward to seeing the patriotic citizens of Victoria saluting our flag in the parades, displaying our flag at their homes every day not just on patriotic holidays.
And a side note, when we hear Taps played for a funeral or other solemn military occasion, we also salute, military salute if former military or hand-over-heart salute, to show our respect for the person/people being posthumously honored and remembered.
Please remember that our flag stands for our great country and those living and dead who fought to defend our freedoms.
Shirley Vatter, VFW 4146 Auxiliary president, Victoria