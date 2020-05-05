Editor, the Advocate:
Thank you Dr. Leigh Ann Falcon, director of Memorial Medical Center and Port Lavaca Clinic, for representing rural medical care so effectively in your interview with “CBS News 60 Minutes” on Sunday night.
Your succinct and pointed description of the desperate need of federal and state support for these rural facilities, that provide services to the 19% uninsured citizens in the state, was appreciated by everyone.
For Memorial Medical Center in Port Lavaca, that means $3,000,000 of medical care that goes unpaid each year. Our grateful hearts go out to each health care professional and support staff. We humbly thank you for all that you do.
Russell Cain, Port Lavaca
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.