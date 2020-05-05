Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

Thank you Dr. Leigh Ann Falcon, director of Memorial Medical Center and Port Lavaca Clinic, for representing rural medical care so effectively in your interview with “CBS News 60 Minutes” on Sunday night.

Your succinct and pointed description of the desperate need of federal and state support for these rural facilities, that provide services to the 19% uninsured citizens in the state, was appreciated by everyone.

For Memorial Medical Center in Port Lavaca, that means $3,000,000 of medical care that goes unpaid each year. Our grateful hearts go out to each health care professional and support staff. We humbly thank you for all that you do.

Russell Cain, Port Lavaca

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.