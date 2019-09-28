Editor, the Advocate:
It was such a pleasant surprise to learn that a generous, anonymous client at Imagine Beauty Salon had already paid for our salon service.
Hopefully, she will see this note of appreciation and know that our hearts are still filled with gratitude for her act of kindness that day. Her sweet gesture lifted our spirits to the point of bringing us to tears.
“Love and kindness are never wasted. They always make a difference. They bless the one who receives them, and they bless you, the giver.” – Barbara De Angelis
Thank you for brightening our day by spreading around some sunshine.
Charlene Pennington,
Victoria, and Jayme Dolan, Placedo
