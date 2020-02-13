Editor, the Advocate:
If you were able to attend the San Antonio Bay Partnership 10th anniversary conference at UHV on Jan. 22-23, you learned that the health of the San Antonio – Guadalupe Estuary is good. And you better understand what our state and federal agencies and a host of interested groups are doing to keep the bay productive in the face of the challenges it faces.
Speakers from a host of state and federal agencies, local organizations and conservation groups (TPWD, USFW, SARA, GBRA, SAWS, TFC, HRI, MANEER, UHV, TAMUCC, MEADOWS, ANCHORQEA, TFC, ICF, CCA, TCE, SABEWK, SF, CCBEP, MCTMN, CAT, AUDUBON, DOW and SABP) demonstrated their commitment to and enthusiasm for their work and the bay. The alphabet soup of acronyms above is indicative of the breadth of the stakeholder interest in the bay, and of the complexity and interconnection of the issues. They deserve your attention and support. We have work to do, but together we can.
And the free performance of The Living Coast by Montopolis at the Welder Center with original music and videography was outstanding!
I appreciate the coverage of the Conference provided by Victoria Advocate. The Advocate, once again, demonstrated the importance of local media covering local issues.
The conference was made possible by sponsors San Antonio River Authority, Texas Commission of the Arts, El Pescador Boats, Adam Dewalt Adams, Fordyce Holdings and Sea-Dan Ranches Ltd.
For those of you who could not attend, please see our website SABayPartnership.org for the conference presentations – and click to support us and our programs. They are important to our region and we need your help. The partnership’s activities, including habitat conservation, estuary education, and public use and enjoyment are described as well. Contact info is also available on the website. I look forward to hearing from you.
Allan Berger, chairman, San Antonio Bay Partnership, Port O’Connor
