Editor, the Advocate:
Today, our country is under attack. Not from Russia, not from China, not from Ukraine and not from a virus, but from the sorry do-nothing Democratic Party. Everyone who loves their country and likes this wonderful economy please vote for reelection of President Trump. We need 20 more years of Republican control to straighten out what the Democrat party has screwed up.
Any city that has been under Democratic control for the last 50 or 60 years is a disaster. Look at Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, New York and all the homeless people on the streets and all the human waste thanks to Democratic control.
If you want your city to be like those cities, vote Democratic, and you’ll get what you want or vote to reelect President Trump and help keep America great!
Dennis Moore, Victoria
