Editor, the Advocate:
The CDC is reporting that the COVID-19 variant Delta is already hitting hard in 40-plus states of our nation.
They are also reporting that virtually all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in United States are now occurring among those who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.
My brothers and sisters, this is not rocket science. There are millions of people in the world who have taken the COVID vaccine and are alive today. There are at least that many that have died because they have not taken the vaccine.
It is true that you have the right to not take the COVID-19 shot but it is also true that you do not have the right to infect others. More importantly, your own family.
True scenario regarding a personal friend: Four-time deployed veteran to Afghanistan refuses to take the shot because he has been in hostile combat areas and has not been wounded in combat. He called the COVID-19 vaccine a political scam. Well, he was infected by the coronavirus and almost died. He is now thankful that he was able to survive even though he is still having problems breathing. Now, his whole family is vaccinated.
Another possible scenario: A pastor tells his congregation that they don’t have to take the shot because God will take care of them. The first part of that statement is not true. The second part is true. God is taking care of all of us, that is why he made it possible for the vaccine to be developed in record time.
The morals of these two statements are: Don’t be playing God nor doctor, and listen to the medical experts. Save yourself, your family and the people around you.
Thank you for taking the time to read this message. I am sending it with love.
Frank Torres, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.