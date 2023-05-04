Editor, the Advocate:
Victoria ISD board challengers B.J. Nelson and Richard Jones are anti-knowledge and anti-intellectual cores of the stealth radical movement that seeks to destroy our democracy, representing fascism infecting government. During a forum at Victoria College, they used typical dog whistle code words to attack the incumbents and the district.
Equally troubling was Jones’ deeply dishonest ploy to deceive us about his sources of support. When asked whether he had received monetary support from anti-democratic groups such as Moms4Liberty or Citizens Unite, Jones said he hadn’t. It wasn’t technically a lie . But eight of Jones’ contributors are known right-wing attackers of the Victoria Public Library allied with right-wing Republicans of the Commissioners Court and City Council.
Jones got a total of $2,300 to his campaign so far from Gay Patek, $200; Tracy Hanes, $500; Diana Hawes, $200; Bill Pozzi, $200; Prema Ranjan, $750; Dale Zuck, $250; and Theresa Klacman, $200, a recent VISD campaign finance report shows. Each of these people participated in the religion-based, puritanical right-wing assault on the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment.
It's one thing for Jones to represent a fascist agenda. It’s entirely something else to be dishonest about his supporters, thereby revealing a deceitful quality unworthy of any public official. That means Jones can’t be trusted about anything. He will, I bet, promise one thing and do another.
Victoria Independent School District, its teachers and its children deserve better.
George Schwarz, Victoria