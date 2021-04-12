Editor, the Advocate:
Two men stand out in the school board election – Dale Zuck and Kenneth Wells.
The school board has seven seats. We need to have different skill levels for these important positions.
I loved when Bret Baldwin was elected because he has a financial background.
Kenneth Wells is a deputy sheriff who for years has taught the D.A.R.E. program in our school. The kids loved him. He made a real difference.
Mr. Wells and Mr. Zuck are against the $156,000,000 bond as it is written.
I have seen the work ethic of Dale Zuck. He’s the “go to” guy who is always there to set up, take down, put up political signs and attend every Republican meeting. He is a business owner, Aggie grad, and was born and raised in Victoria. His business and insurance background is what we need.
On his website, he says, “Students, Teachers and Taxpayers Deserve Better.”
“We deserve Trustees who make common sense policy, ask questions, study the financials, inform the community while demanding accountability and results for every tax dollar.”
Dale is a man who is not afraid to speak his mind and stand up for what is right.
His parents and wife were teachers and he loves his community. He wants discipline in the schools so our teachers can teach and better pay for them.
He questions the bond because he wants to get to the real source of the problems.
Mr. Wells and Mr. Zuck check all the boxes for me.
Barbara Breazeale, Victoria
