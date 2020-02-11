Editor, the Advocate:
While this resolution the county passed is a nice gesture, but it’s only just that. It’s just an empty statement in support of the Second Amendment and does nothing to actually protect our Second Amendment rights from any unconstitutional federal gun control laws.
If they were actually serious about making the county a Second Amendment sanctuary, then they would ban any local assistance to the enforcement of federal gun control laws.
Patrick Mitchell, Victoria County Libertarian Party chairman, Victoria
