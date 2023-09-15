Editor, the Advocate:
What we are dealing with in America today is called secular humanism.
It is everywhere, government, schools, businesses and churches.
Humanist Manifesto II states what secular humanism is — it excludes God. It makes man his own highest authority. It teaches that man’s pleasure or happiness is the highest good.
Moral standards are relative in humanism and give way to situational ethics.
The philosophy of humanism began with Satan, in Isaiah 14:14 in the Bible, he said “I will be like the most High. He tricked Eve in the Garden with this lie you will be like gods.” Roman 1:25 says that mankind changes the truth of God into the lie.
Government programs that promise to solve social evils without God are humanistic. “We are seeing laws that promote secular humanist ideas and rule out God’s laws. Psalms 2 needs to be read, verse one says, “Why do the nations rage and the peoples imagine a vain thing.” Vain thing (secular humanism). How about submitting to the Bible authority and Jesus Christ, instead of secular humanism and Satan’s authority in the Kingdom of darkness.
John R. Fisher, Point Comfort