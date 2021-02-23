Editor, the Advocate:
Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s failed family getaway to Cancun in the midst of the Texas power grid failure last week was a mind numbing display of political incompetence. For a man who loves to point to the performative nature of our politics seeing Cruz have his vacation cut short, and then being forced to return to the freezing powerless tundra of Texas last week is a testament to the power of the audience that Cruz often seems to forget.
The audience was made up of neighbors who helped clean out houses ravaged by frozen pipes, neighbors who provided shelter to those without power, and those who worked tirelessly to distribute fresh water, among many others.
Cruz is right, politics is a performance, but that performance goes on even in times when you don’t want to play the role.
One photo of Cruz boarding a plane, a few hours of internet proliferation, and the dreams of margaritas and white sand beaches disappear.
In a political history that features storied figures of grit and dominance, such as Sam Houston, Davy Crockett and LBJ, something about seeing one of our loudest voices in Washington, D.C., a man who has been auditioning for the role of top Texan for his entire political existence, retreating to Mexico in the middle of one of the greatest infrastructure failures in state history has its own delicious irony.
The Canadian who had thought that he had finally grown into the role of our patchy bearded everyman could not manage a few days of what more than 4 million Texans experienced for the majority of last week.
Ted Cruz isn’t Greg Abbott, nor did he play an instrumental role in the privatization of the Texas power grid. However, if he wants to continue to play the role of a senator from the great state of Texas, he better start taking up a little more of a method approach to his act.
Jess Williams III, Victoria
