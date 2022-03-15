Editor, the Advocate:
King Jesus came with meekness and lowliness. Jesus came not for war, but for peace. Our God loves us, so never give up on our God. Keep your faith.
God bless America. God bless everyone.
Brenda Todd, Victoria
