Editor, the Advocate:
I know everyone thinks of toys for kids this time of year but there are plenty of senior citizens with humble needs in our community too.
There are Senior Giving Trees for seniors located across town. Call Jill at 361-578-3561 or email jill@unitedwaycrossroads.org for specifics.
There is also a general donation fund set up for folks who don’t get “adopted” so that they too can get a small gift for Christmas. The needs are humble and sometimes heart breaking. Warm socks, dog or cat food for a companion, new lap blanket and a puzzle, razors and strawberry Ensure.
If you have been blessed this year, please consider helping folks who haven’t been. Even a small gift for a senior living in a nursing or assisted living home or still living independently but with no extra funds for the holiday means the world.
Everyone deserves to know that they are special and loved this time of year.
Debra Keller, Victoria
