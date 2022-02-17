Editor, the Advocate:
I’m Ysmael Fonseca, Republican candidate for the 13th Court of Appeals. For months, I have talked to the community about my credentials and experience to win in November. However, my primary opponent has decided to run on smear tactics. Last week, my opponent launched a completely false attack concerning campaign funding. Despite his assertion to the contrary, I am not funded by anyone other than my friends and family, and my finance reports show that.
My opponent tried to deflect from his own sordid past. He has only been elected as a Democrat. As a representative, he joined his fellow “Killer D’s” in fleeing the state to prevent a quorum and stop the creation of conservative districts. He was Hillary Clinton’s top campaign lieutenant in South Texas and later supported Barack Obama, who he called “a breath of fresh air for South Texas.” He voted against pro-life legislation, which is part of the reason Texas Alliance for Life and Texas Right to Life have endorsed me.
I am running on my own merit, not on my opponent’s dismal record. I’m a proven conservative and the only primary candidate with judicial experience. I’m also the only candidate with an active law practice in the Court of Appeals and Supreme Court this past decade. I’m not a career politician.
It is unfortunate that politicians use misinformation to influence elections, but I trust that voters will see through these tactics. Let us maintain integrity in our judiciary by electing the right people.
Ysmael Fonseca, Former District Court Judge and Republican Candidate for Justice of the 13th Court of Appeals, McAllen
