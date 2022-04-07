Editor, the Advocate:
In the Feb. 22, 2022, the Advocate published an article from the Texas Tribune on the subject of Texas topping the nation in teens giving birth multiple times and it left me with the question. Why is sex education not required in Texas middle and high schools?
It seems to me that educating our youth about the consequences of acting out their sexual desires is the best way to prevent teenage pregnancies and abortion. One young woman in the article mentioned learning about sex from a television show.
While this issue would best be handled by parents, we have to face the fact that it just doesn’t happen in most households. That was the case for me. My parents never approached me on the subject. It was the seventh grade gym locker-room talk and an intense conversation with a boyhood friend who first explained where babies came from. I was in denial because my religious upbringing painted such behavior as vulgar. I don’t blame my parents, for I did not broach the subject with my daughters.
I find it sad that pro-life advocates seem to be the very ones who push for keeping sex education out of the schools. The reason cited is that school sex education leads to promiscuity. I don’t buy that. Teenage youth, with hormones raging, are going to experiment. It’s always been that way. Wouldn’t it be better to have them know what they are getting into before having to become an adult at the tender age of 13, and perhaps hitting the welfare rolls or seeking an abortion, legally or illegally?
Mike Laza, Victoria
