Editor, the Advocate:
My wife of almost 50 years died July 4, 2019. Rosewood Funeral Home held my hand from the day she died until almost a full year later when I took her remains to their final resting place.
Mary and I started out with the idea of having our ashes mixed and spread in the Atlantic Ocean, (our agreed upon wishes) wishes, that is, until we discovered that the Catholic faith vehemently objects to this. I took the ashes home and thought about it a long time. My oldest son with his wife and my three granddaughters lives in Fredericksburg, Va. and that is why I decided on Arlington National Cemetery, as anyone who know me also knows that I am a 100% disabled veteran.
Surprisingly, Rosewood had never done this before. Nancy and Ron helped me get my wife Mary’s remains into Arlington, it took many telephone calls and Ron and Nancy kept me appraised along the way. They gave me paperwork for the flight just in case as I could dream of many difficulties getting through Homeland Security.
Checking regulations using Google gave many conflicting reports, some stated that my wife Mary’s remains had to be checked and others definitely stated they had to be carried on the plane. There was no way I planned on checking my Mary’s ashes as I could definitely see her going to Georgia while I traveled to Arlington.
Homeland Security could not have been more comforting or courteous, telling me each step they were taking. I carried my Mary on my lap all the way to Arlington where I deposited her remains in our vault July 2, 2020, 362 days after she had passed away, following a beautiful 15 minute ceremony with three Marines. I had created my own worst fears and I write this in hopes of calming others.
Josef Halepaska, Victoria
