Editor, the Advocate:
You wake up at 2 a.m. in your crib, and you’re hungry. You start crying to get mother’s attention.
She’ll be there.
You’re playing outside and you fall, you skin your knee and you get a booboo. You call out for mom to help.
She’ll be there.
You graduate from high school with all your friends. You wonder and think about what your future will be.
She’ll be there.
As you travel down the highway of life, there will always be some bumps in the road. You look around for someone to help. No need, look in your rear-view mirror.
She’ll be there.
Thank you mom. Happy Mother’s Day.
Stephen Perez, Victoria
