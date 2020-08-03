Editor, the Advocate:
Words are not enough to thank all of you who so generously supported me during the recent runoff election for Victoria County Sheriff. Nothing has ever been more humbling for me than to see so many people from every facet of our community working diligently on my behalf to advance my campaign and offer their assistance in various ways. To all of you I say, “Thank you.”
Victoria is home to my family. We grew up here, we raised our family here and built careers in this place. I respect the decision of the voters and I wish nothing but the best for Victoria and the new administration. It is my hope that our community will continue to be a wonderful place to live and raise a family and I look forward to continuing to serve the Victoria region and its fine citizens in other capacities for many years to come.
Dale Fowler, Victoria
