Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr will be the featured speaker at the Victoria GOP-Republican Party meeting on Dec.13. Sheriff Marr will take questions following his remarks. Republican elected officials and Republican candidates will make short presentations.
Join us for the Victoria GOP monthly meeting on Monday, Dec. 13 at the Power Avenue Warehouse, 402 E. Power Ave. in Victoria. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Please bring your favorite potluck item or simply join us for a delicious meal and great Republican conversations. No charge, however freewill donations are appreciated.
For more information about the Victoria GOP and Victoria County Republican Party, contact Bill Pozzi, Republican Party chair, at 361-727-7029 or email billpozzi@gmail.com.
Diana Hawes, Victoria
