Editor, the Advocate:
I am humbled by the incredible support I received Tuesday, July 14th, from Victoria County voters. Thank you all for believing in me. I cannot thank my wonderful team of volunteers enough for their hard work to get us to this point.
We started this journey together nine months ago. Our mission has always been simple and consistent – to unite and protect the citizens of this great community. I pledge to do everything in my power to forge better, stronger relationships between law enforcement personnel and the community we serve. I also promise to do all in my power to protect everyone who lives, works, or plays here in Victoria County. I will always stand for justice for everyone I serve.
I am qualified, tested, and ready to lead the dedicated professionals of the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office. Thank you all.
Sheriff Justin Marr, Victoria
