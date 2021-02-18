Editor, the Advocate:
I want to give a shout out to the owner of Cracker Barrel on Main Street in Victoria. I want to thank him for offering to fill my water containers with his filtered water for free. As I was leaving, he told me if I had any friends or knew of anyone else who needed water, to send them his way. Thank you for your kindness, caring, and giving heart. God bless you.
Brittany Nicholson, Inez
