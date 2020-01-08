Editor, the Advocate:
An inspired and active movement from rogue states and influential left-leaning party represents a strong drift into lawlessness of established federal laws.
Many from this movement say, “No one is above the law.” However, they defy many of the Federal mandated laws of our country. The double standard survives because of their great strength. It builds strength from the “no tolerance” for those in the party that do not openly support their main agendas.
They are also targeting our educational system. Folks as young as fourth and fifth graders are excused from class in California to attend rallies for cultural demands that could undermine establishment. The rule of law is being hijacked by demonstrations and active disrespect for established law. They do not concede to the voting system of our country and reject any decisions of the current administration saying it is evil and illegal in their minds.
If this movement consumes America, there are few things that can move against them.
First, the silent majority must stand up to them in the same way the left has vocally and actively turned a large following. This attempted upheaval of America is fueled by methods used by Fascism, Nazism, Communalism, and some Socialist movements.
The problem is that this party will then control the public and remain in power possibly abolishing the electoral college and will then write a new and modern Constitution that conforms to their advantage.
Donald Cook, Port Lavaca
(2) comments
Donald, are you off your anri-psychotic meds again? If we had universal health care, you'd have your meds when you need them. Bless your heart.
Right-wingers are getting more paranoid as the elction gets closer.
