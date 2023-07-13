Editor, the Advocate:
Henry David Thoreau thought that our human experience could and should be simplified. “Our life is frittered away in detail. Simplify, simplify.”
This approach can be extended to complex situations in present times by applying one or both of the following axioms:
- Occam’s Razor: When there are multiple hypotheses to solve a problem, the simplest one is to be preferred.
- Hanlon’s Razor: Never attribute to malice that wish is adequately explained by stupidity or neglect.
The questions arising about the origins of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) would seem a good place to start such an analysis.
Carleton K. Thompson Jr., Victoria