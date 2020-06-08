Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

A voice is heard in Ramah, mourning and great weeping, Rachel weeping for her children and refusing to be comforted, because they are no more, Jeremiah 31:15.

The Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament join others in the Victoria civic community who weep, who are anguished, and who plead for respect for the dignity of all human beings. Racism cannot be a part of the American culture. Our nation was founded on the principles of justice, of freedom, and of respect for all peoples. The death of George Floyd violates these founding principles.

We, Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament, are called ... to bring a compassionate listening presence to our world by standing in solidarity with the voiceless, the vulnerable, those affected by violence. ... (Chapter Direction Statement, June 21, 2018). Racism and exclusion in any form denounces the sacredness of every human life and is not to be tolerated.

“Racist acts are sinful because they violate justice. They reveal a failure to acknowledge the human dignity of the persons offended to recognize them as the neighbors Christ calls us to love,” MT 22:39; USCCB – Open Wide Our Hearts, 63.

Violence in any form does not speak of peace and perpetuates hatred and more violence among God’s people. Violence begets violence.

We extend our sympathy and prayers to George Floyd’s family, friends, and with all who have loved ones who have died at the hands of racism or any type of hatred. May God extend his healing hand of mercy and love to all.

Sister Kathleen Goike, IWBS, Superior General, Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament, Victoria

