Editor, the Advocate:
The wooden schooner, The Cotilda, was recently discovered in the river of the Mississippi Delta. The Cotilda was the last slave ship to sail to America. People were transported from Africa in these ships and confined with heavy metal chains. This, of course, was all about money. Money for the slave traders, no matter what their nationality was. Many were also Africans who were living on their fellow citizens' flesh. Money for the plantation owners who needed workers to plant and being in the harvest of their fields. The love of money is the root of all slavery, the Holy Word of God says, the love of money is the root of all evil. This should tell us that slavery is evil by a simple deduction, right?
Today, slavery and slave trade look somewhat different. In the past, people were chained with heavy, metal, physical chains. Today, we, as American taxpayers, are under invisible but very real chains of bondage. With heavy taxation, high inflation, drug trade, human trafficking, the American citizen is under slavery bondage. It appears it may be harder to get out from under this type of slavery than it was for the slaves of the past to run from their bondage. How can we escape?
We have people in Congress that are supposed to be representing us, their continuants; however, it seems that most are there for their own benefit, not the American people. We are trillions of dollars in debt, and more of our tax dollars are being burned up in foreign affairs by the people in charge in Washington, D.C. As Americans, we have been deceived by these people over and over. What do we have to do to turn this bondage around, other than keep praying for the Lord to help us? Nothing is being done to stop this corruption. Again, the love of money.
Can we get these people out of authority over us and our Nation? Not unless the citizens of America wake up and do the right thing. People need to have a way to run for a position of office that is reasonable, not needing to have several million dollars to campaign! There is much more that needs to change to break these slavery chains, but WE have to take a stand and do it.
That’s the way I see it, just my opinion.
Mary Lee Berger, Hallettsville