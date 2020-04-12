Editor, the Advocate:
Some of the aspects of the present COVID-19 pandemic don’t make sense to me as explained by the “Experts.”
Why do we give any credence to the changing world maps showing COVID-19 infection/death rates by country. We’re comparing apples to oranges to peaches. I don’t believe any figures coming out of China, Iran or Russia. How is the testing done in all of the countries and do the reported infections include asymptomatic patients and frank illness?
There are many hypotheses regarding the reasons for seasonal fluctuations in flu cases boggle my mind. Such variables include latitude, amount of sunlight, vitamin D blood levels and time people spend indoors in winter and rainy climates.
Why does it seem men die at a higher rate with COVID-19 than do women?
Why are people with type A blood (I’m A-) more at risk than type O?
There is a condition called “Herd Immunity” related to infectious epidemics. This refers to the percentage of a given population that is immune to a specific agent due to previous exposure/disease or his been vaccinated against that agent. Each infectious agent will have a different immunity percentage reflecting how infectious the agent is and the means of transmission. For measles it is 92-95%. For our usual seasonal flu it is 40-60%. For pertussis, polio, mumps, smallpox and diphtheria they are all 80%+. For SARS and Ebola it is 50%+. We don’t know what the percentage is for COVID-19 and won’t until we can test our entire population. But even then, what would be a safe level of immunity regarding when we could lift our social distancing and restart our economy.
In reading about our viral conundrum, I ran across the term “Popperian purgatory,” Dr. Karl Popper felt that given many hypotheses to explain a situation there was usually data to support each of the hypotheses but that none of the hypotheses had been subjected to tests that are rigorous enough to reject it.
You can’t disprove any of the possible explanations and are left scratching your head and confused.
Carleton k. Thompson Jr., MD, Victoria
