Editor, the Advocate:
Yes, it's hot, there's no denying that, but keeping track of the weather log in this publication, I've noticed we have tied record heat a few times and I believe we broke a record once. Considering that, it has been hotter before, right?
Media has been noting the "heat index," which is temperature plus humidity. That is nothing new. Why emphasize it now?
Noted in two recent articles is humidity and reflective particles. A brief mention was of a volcanic eruption the increased the water vapor level in the atmosphere. I read an article describing this in more detail July 31. Why did it take two weeks to make it in major media, and that as a brief mention? Water vapor is the greatest greenhouse gas, did you know that?
Mention was also made of an order from a U.N. agency ordering ship emissions be scrubbed and this may be bad, because the particles reflect sunlight away from earth, by the way. I came across an article that stated the cleanup elements are being dumped into the oceans causing some rise in the temperature.
Have you considered solar arrays and the environmental impact? What about hailstorm damage? I have spoken with someone about the windmills, they are 30% less efficient than advertised and the blades will delaminate, he oversees their installation. By the way over 1,600 scientists have signed a document stating there is no climate emergency, including some Nobel Prize winners.
Did you know in this state, no one under 16 can get a tattoo without parental permission? Why are some advocating and promoting children getting transgender procedures without such permission? Just some food for thought.
Anthony Corte, Victoria