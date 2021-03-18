Editor, the Advocate:
What the heck is going on in Victoria?
Is it just me? Doesn’t anyone else hear that?
What is with all of the extremely noisy vehicles in the city?
Whether it is cars rumbling (and racing) down Navarro or blasting everyone out of their beds in downtown Victoria, I think something needs to be done about the vehicle noise in Victoria.
The exhaust noise from some of these cars and trucks can be heard five or six blocks away.
I really doubt that these vehicles were manufactured with noisy exhaust systems.
Why doesn’t the Victoria Police Department ticket drivers for excessive exhaust noise?
Please join me in calling for the city government of Victoria and the Victoria Police Department to help reduce exhaust noise within the city limits. Let’s strengthen and enforce the city noise laws. Please!
Scott Baker, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.